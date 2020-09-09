Jamaican films up for awards at trinidad+tobago film festival

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two Jamaican films have been nominated for awards across three prize categories for the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff), and five additional Jamaican or Jamaican-themed films will be screened at the event.

The festival will take place September 9-15, 2020.

Nominated are “Unbroken”, directed by Gabrielle Blackwood, for Best Documentary Short Film, and “Yellow Girl and Me”, directed by Isabella Issa, for both Best Narrative Short Film and Best Film as Selected by a Youth Jury.

Meanwhile, “Traytown” directed by Nadean Rawlins and Gareth Cobran, and “Out of Many,” directed by Rebecca Williams, will be screened at the event as part of the Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA) block.

According to Jamaica Promotions (JAMPRO), Traytown was part of JAMPRO, JAFTA, and the British Council's “Film Lab” film development programme and was the recipient of development funds through Aspire Fund Management, which was awarded at the JAMPRO Film Investor Forum pitch in 2019.

Jamaican themed films “No Place Like Home,” directed by the late Perry Henzell, will also be screened at the festival, along with the documentary film, “Perry Henzell: A Filmmaker's Odyssey”, directed by David Garonzik and Arthur Gorson. “Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica”, written and directed by Peter Webber, completes the schedule of Jamaican themed content to appear at ttff.

JAFTA President, Analisa Chapman noted that she was pleased with the recognition of Jamaican-made content at ttff.

“JAFTA continues to welcome and support emerging and experienced Jamaican talent behind and in-front of the camera. These Jamaican films explore diverse stories, themes and approaches to visual storytelling. We applaud ttff organisers for continuing to showcase Caribbean films and talent to provide a platform for interaction and exposure of regional creatives. Any encouragement of regional collaboration can only strengthen our respective audio-visual sectors,” she said.

Film Commissioner Renee Robinson said, “The Film Commission is pleased to see such a high level of engagement by Jamaica – not just with films selected but also with our experts in the industry programme. This year we have Jamaican films nominated for awards, Jamaican classics being represented, a curated JAFTA block, international stories about Jamaican themes, as well as films and filmmakers that have directly benefited from our national programmes and investor initiatives. Congrats to all the films and filmmakers, we are so proud of your success!”