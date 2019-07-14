Jamaican gets 21 years in prison for attempted murder in Tortola
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — A Jamaican man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of a former schoolmate in 2017.
On Friday, Nickail Chambers was sentenced to 11 years and three months for 'use of a firearm with intent to endanger life' and 10 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
The court ruled for his sentences to begin from July 22, 2017 — the date that he was first placed on remand.
In handing down the sentence, Justice Ann-Marie Smith said the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating ones.
She said the fact that the firearm is still at large, the shooting was premeditated, multiple shots were fired in the public domain, and his previous convictions were considered as aggravating factors.
It's reported that in June 2017, Chambers and Cory Prince were arguing over US$60 Prince reportedly owed Chambers.
An altercation ensued between the two and onlookers had to intervene to break up the fight. Prince returned to work, but later that day Chambers went to Prince's workplace with a loaded firearm and discharged several rounds.
Chambers fled the scene and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.
Chambers subsequently turned himself in to police, and he was later charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy