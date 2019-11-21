Jamaican held on drug charges in Antigua

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – A 36-year-old Jamaican man has been held on multiple drug charges following a drug operation carried out here earlier this month.

The police report that Damien Wilson was remanded to Her Majesty's Prison on Tuesday after being found in possession of 10 pounds of cannabis.

The police attached to the narcotics division say they found the substance hidden inside a bedroom when they searched premises occupied by Wilson.

The substance was seized and Wilson was later charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer and being concerned in the supplying of cannabis.

According to the police, this is not the first time that Wilson has been in trouble with the law.

In 2017, he was classified as persona non grata by the state, and a deportation order was then made, listing him as an “undesirable resident”.

However, that order was challenged by his attorney and has reportedly not gone through the court process. When Wilson appeared in court earlier this week, he was remanded until Tuesday, November 26.