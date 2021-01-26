Jamaican in US gets 35 years for shooting man in Kroger store
FORT WAYNE, Indiana (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for shooting another man three times inside a Kroger supermarket in Fort Wayne, United States.
Marr Brown, 33, learned his punishment Monday after a jury in November convicted him of attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the December 19, 2018, shooting at a Kroger store on Fort Wayne's north side.
Brown had argued he shot James Walker, 48, because he thought Walker was going to kill him.
Allen Superior Court Judge David M Zent also ordered Brown to pay US$38,400 in restitution and to stay away from Walker, The Journal Gazette reported.
Brown told the jury Walker had threatened several times to kill him since the two met at a barbershop three years ago. Their feud apparently stemmed from a financial dispute that prosecutors tied to a drug deal. Brown claimed Walker owed money to some individuals he had introduced to Walker.
Brown said he always carried a gun and received his lifetime carry permit when he was 18, two years after he came to the US from his native Jamaica.
