Jamaican in viral video charged with overstaying spousal permit
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A 42 year old Jamaican man was charged with overstaying his spousal permit when he appeared in court here Friday.
Omar Waldorf appeared in court just days after a viral video emerged in which he was seen bragging about being able to get his and his wife cars' licensed while a Bahamian and another Jamaican were having a hard time doing so.
According to the prosecution, immigration officers went to a complex to check the legal status of the residents.
On going to Waldorf's bedroom, they found him and asked proof of his legal status in the country.
When he was unable to produce any evidence, he was taken to the detention centre where there was a check of the system and it was discovered that his resident spousal permit had expired on January 30, 2018 and was not renewed.
An application for permanent residence was cancelled in 2017 because of failure to submit further documents for the process to move forward.
In court, Walford pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay US$3,000 or spend eight months in jail.
He would then be handed over to the department of immigration for deportation.
