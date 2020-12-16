Jamaican jerk vendor dies following shooting in Trinidad
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – A Jamaican national, Neil Johnson, 46, who lived here for over 14 years, died on Tuesday night at hospital due to complications after being shot on Sunday along the Brian Lara Promenade.
The police have since detained a man who is expected to be charged for murder either later this week or early next week.
The police report that Johnson, originally from Clarendon, was at work at a food cart that specialises in jerk chicken when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire.
The gunman ran off but people on the promenade alerted the police on duty nearby who quickly ran after and apprehended the suspect.
Johnson, in the meantime, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was stabilised while the suspect was taken to the police station and questioned.
Johnson died shortly afterwards.
