Jamaican latest COVID positive case in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A 34-year-old Jamaican woman who arrived in Barbados on a Caribbean Airlines flight on Sunday has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) according to a statement issued by the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) today.

It said that the woman was the only positive case result among 123 tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. She has since gone into quarantine and the BGIS said that one other person will leave isolation today after two consecutive negative tests for the viral illness.

Barbados has now recorded 174 cases of the virus, including 89 females. There are 21 people in isolation and 146 people have recovered. The island has recorded seven deaths.

On Saturday, the authorities said that three people, including a 33-year-old male visitor and a 42-year-old Barbadian man, who both here on a British Airways flight on August 25 had tested positive for the virus.

They said that a 24-year-old Bahamian female student, who arrived Friday on Caribbean Airlines from the Bahamas via Jamaica, had also tested positive for the virus that has killed 844,000 and infected 25.1 million others worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.