Jamaican man granted bail, claims self defence in BVI court case

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Twenty-four-year-old Prince Akeem Bambury, a Jamaican man, was granted bail amounting to US$40,000 when he appeared in court after he allegedly inflicted serious wounds on another man in the British Virgin Islands.

In court on Wednesday, Bambury pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The court was told that on November 30, the Jamaican was near a food van in the capital, Road Town when the complainant bumped into him.

There was an exchange of words, and a tussle ensued.

It is alleged that sometime later, the two men again met when the accused, who was reportedly armed with a knife, attacked the complainant.

It is further alleged that the complainant tried to defend himself against the alleged knife attack but sustained several cuts to his body in the process.

The complainant attempted to flee when he stumbled and fell to the ground. The accused man allegedly inflicted a final cut to his person before walking away.

The complainant was later taken to the Dr D Orlando Smith Hospital for medical attention.

During the police investigation, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage was extracted from the area of the incident, and the accused was arrested on suspicion of the offence.

During the arrest, a knife was found on the accused, the court heard.

But in response to the allegations, Bambury, while admitting that he inflected the wounds, said he was defending himself.

He reportedly said that when the complainant bumped into him near the food van, the complainant was under the influence of alcohol and during the argument, the complainant punched him.

He reportedly claimed that when they met for the second time that night, he thought the complainant was about to attack him; hence, he pulled out his weapon and used it.

The court ordered Bambury to surrender all his travel documents, have no contact with the complainant or any other witnesses, and report to the Road Town Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm (local time).

The matter was subsequently adjourned to February 6.