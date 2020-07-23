Jamaican man previously deported from US jailed for illegal reentry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican man was on Tuesday sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States after being deported.
According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, 49-year-old Conrad Paul Golding had pleaded guilty on April 15, 2019.
ICE said court documents outline that after having pleading guilty to the above offence, Golding was placed on house arrest and given a bond that was co-signed by family members.
Golding's sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 17, 2019, but ICE said he removed his electronic monitoring equipment and fled from law enforcement.
A bench warrant was issued and he was arrested in New Jersey January 31.
The case was investigated by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).
“ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that prioritizes the removal of aliens like in this case,” said Miami Field Office Director Michael W Meade.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy