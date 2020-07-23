Jamaican man previously deported from US jailed for illegal reentry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican man was on Tuesday sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, 49-year-old Conrad Paul Golding had pleaded guilty on April 15, 2019.

ICE said court documents outline that after having pleading guilty to the above offence, Golding was placed on house arrest and given a bond that was co-signed by family members.

Golding's sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 17, 2019, but ICE said he removed his electronic monitoring equipment and fled from law enforcement.

A bench warrant was issued and he was arrested in New Jersey January 31.

The case was investigated by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

“ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that prioritizes the removal of aliens like in this case,” said Miami Field Office Director Michael W Meade.