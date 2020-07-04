Jamaican among four charged with murder of Trinidad businessman

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A 34-year-old Jamaican is among four people charged with murder after the body of a 64-year-old businessman was found buried behind an unfinished concrete structure in Lowlands, Tobago last month.

In a statement, the police said that Kourtney Grayson, the Jamaican, as well as 40-year-old Nigel Winchester, 36 -year-old Dwayne Marcelle and 54-year-old Margaret Waheed Jattan, had been charged with the murder of the businessman, Koongebeharry Jaisarie on June 23.

Police said that the Jamaican and Jattan live in Trinidad while the other two accused are from Tobago.

“The four were formally charged on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC. They are expected to appear virtually at the Scarborough Magistrates' Court,” the police said in a statement

Jaisarie, who lives in Carenage, in west Trinidad, was reported missing on June 7. He was last seen in Trinidad on June 4 when he travelled to Tobago, and his body was discovered on June 23 after investigators exhumed the body from a grave, approximately eight feet deep.