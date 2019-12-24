Jamaican national among several nabbed during immigration sweep

PHILADEPHIA, United States (CMC) – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says it has detained a Jamaican national among 17 people during a five-day enforcement operation.

ICE said the 20-year-old Jamaican “has multiple convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and carrying firearms without a licence”.

The immigration enforcement agency said five of those apprehended were previously released by the city of Philadelphia “due to the sanctuary city policies” and that their crimes ranged from multiple DUIs (driving under the influence) to possession and intent to distribute heroin, as well as violating US immigration law.

“During this operation our officers were able to locate and apprehend more than a dozen individuals who have committed crimes in our country, while seeking sanctuary in our cities,” said ICE Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona Flores-Lund.

“One-third of these individuals could have been off our streets earlier; however, the city of Philadelphia believes that allowing criminals and drug dealers to roam freely in their communities outweighs cooperating with federal law enforcement,” she added.

ICE said it focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.

“ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement actions every day in locations around the country as part of the agency's ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls,” the statement said.