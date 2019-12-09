Jamaican students honoured in CXC regional awards
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four Jamaican students were honoured by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in its presentation of awards for outstanding performances in the May/ June 2019 examinations on December 5 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort.
According to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the four Jamaican students were among 20 students from the region who were honoured at the ceremony.
The ACCA Award for the most outstanding student across the region in Principles of Accounts at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level was Rhea-Simone Lawrence from St Andrew High School for Girls.
Carl Webster from Glenmuir High School received the Menezes-Rodney Award as the most outstanding candidate in CSEC Caribbean History.
Additionally, Josh-Oniel Hemans from Guys Hill High School received the CARDI Award for being the most outstanding candidate in CSEC Agricultural Science, and Kameika Robinson from The Queen's School received the Hodder Award as the most outstanding student in the humanities for her performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination.
The ministry added that some 120 Jamaican students were also acknowledged via the CXC's merit list for their stellar performance in the 2019 exams.
