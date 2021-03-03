Jamaican woman charged with murder in The Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Jamaican woman who went live on Facebook to give her version of what happened during a dispute has been charged with murder in The Bahamas.

The Nassau Guardian reported that the woman, Nadisha Beckford, 33, is due to return to court on June 16.

She appeared in court on Monday, and was remanded.

Police allege that Beckford fatally stabbed Lakeisha Mackey during an argument in the parking lot of the Mayfair Hotel on February 20, 2021.

Shortly before she was arrested and charged for murder, she appeared live on Facebook in a video widely shared on social media, and gave her version of the events.