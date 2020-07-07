Tufton thanks Jamaicans, international partners for support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says enhanced surveillance; an early health education programme; the early institution of restrictions; the early response to perceived threats; and rapid containment exercises can all be credited for Jamaica's success to date in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

“The resultant increased public awareness and early detection of cases, in addition to our primary health care establishment, also enabled us to assemble and dispatch response teams to communities for case investigation and contact tracing — all of which have served us well,” the minister explained.

Speaking this afternoon in his Sectoral Presentation 2020, titled, Public Investment in Public Health: Every One Counts, Dr Tufton said Jamaica also moved early to establish quarantine and isolation facilities and to build capacity within our hospitals to respond to the severe cases, as well as quarantining sections of the island to conduct investigations and to help to contain the disease.

“[I want to] thank the people of Jamaica who have supported our health teams as they have done their work. They have willingly participated in the interviews and made themselves available for sampling, as well as by complying with quarantine rules,” he explained.

He said Jamaica's international partners have also been of invaluable support, including China, Cuba, the European Union, India, the Inter-American Development Bank, Japan, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO)/WHO, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The fact is, we have done well so far with COVID-19 based on the professional team of public health experts and the support of civil society and our international partners.

“I believe we can safely conclude that the gains from our COVID-19 response have also been due in some measure to progress made toward the strengthening of our health system over the last four years, as well as to work done to change the public mindset about health as an individual and collective responsibility,” Dr Tufton said.