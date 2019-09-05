Jamaicans among 39 nabbed as human rights violators in US
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says nationals from Jamaica and Haiti are among 39 fugitives arrested – 30 males and nine females –for their roles in known or suspected human rights violations during a nationwide operation.
On Wednesday, ICE said that the operation took place from August 27 to 29.
The ICE National Fugitive Operations Programme, in coordination with the ICE Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center, and the ICE Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, worked with ICE's Enforcement and Removal (ERO) Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Newark, Salt Lake City and San Francisco field offices to arrest the fugitives.
Besides Jamaica and Haiti, ICE said the other persons arrested are from El Salvador, Guatemala, China, Liberia, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Colombia, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.
ICE said the foreign nationals arrested during the operation “all have outstanding removal orders and are subject to repatriation to their countries of origin”.
Of the 39 known or suspected human rights violators arrested during Operation No Safe Haven V, ICE said 16 individuals are also criminal immigrants in the US with convictions for crimes including, but not limited to, domestic violence, driving under the influence of liquor, drug distribution, firearm possession, grand theft, reckless endangerment, robbery, fraud, and theft.
Since 2003, ICE said it has arrested more than 415 individuals for human rights-related violations of the law under various criminal and/or immigration statutes.
During that same period, ICE said it obtained deportation orders against and physically removed more than 990 known or suspected human rights violators from the United States.
Additionally, ICE said it has facilitated the departure of an additional 152 such individuals from the United States.
Currently, ICE said it has more than 170 active investigations into suspected human rights violators and is pursuing more than 1,600 leads and removals cases involving suspected human rights violators from 95 different countries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy