Jamaicans among 39 nabbed as human rights violators in US

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says nationals from Jamaica and Haiti are among 39 fugitives arrested – 30 males and nine females –for their roles in known or suspected human rights violations during a nationwide operation.

On Wednesday, ICE said that the operation took place from August 27 to 29.

The ICE National Fugitive Operations Programme, in coordination with the ICE Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center, and the ICE Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, worked with ICE's Enforcement and Removal (ERO) Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Newark, Salt Lake City and San Francisco field offices to arrest the fugitives.

Besides Jamaica and Haiti, ICE said the other persons arrested are from El Salvador, Guatemala, China, Liberia, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Colombia, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.

ICE said the foreign nationals arrested during the operation “all have outstanding removal orders and are subject to repatriation to their countries of origin”.

Of the 39 known or suspected human rights violators arrested during Operation No Safe Haven V, ICE said 16 individuals are also criminal immigrants in the US with convictions for crimes including, but not limited to, domestic violence, driving under the influence of liquor, drug distribution, firearm possession, grand theft, reckless endangerment, robbery, fraud, and theft.

Since 2003, ICE said it has arrested more than 415 individuals for human rights-related violations of the law under various criminal and/or immigration statutes.

During that same period, ICE said it obtained deportation orders against and physically removed more than 990 known or suspected human rights violators from the United States.

Additionally, ICE said it has facilitated the departure of an additional 152 such individuals from the United States.

Currently, ICE said it has more than 170 active investigations into suspected human rights violators and is pursuing more than 1,600 leads and removals cases involving suspected human rights violators from 95 different countries.