Jamaicans continue to flock money agencies for CARE payments

KINGSTON, Jamaica— From last week when the Government started to make funds available under the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme, Jamaicans have been flocking especially money service agencies across the island.

Long lines developed at several money agencies especially on Friday as people sought to get their CARE allocation.

Even today (Sunday, May 10), people were seen gathering in large numbers at these agencies.

This OBSERVER ONLINE photo shows the gathering early this morning at the Pavillion Mall on Constant Spring Road in Kingston.