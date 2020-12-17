Jamaicans continue to win Super Lotto
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Super Lotto jackpot for $301.5 million has been hit! This is the third consecutive win for Jamaica, in a game that is played in six territories across the Caribbean.
The Supreme Ventures' super jackpot game was hit on Friday, December 11 for draw #1159.
The winning numbers are 03, 14, 25, 33, 35 and Super Ball 02, and was purchased on a full $300 ticket at the Lotto Super Store in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.
This is the second Jamaican to win the Super Lotto this year as the previous jackpot was hit on March 13 for $225.5 million. The company has made several multi-millionaires through its Super Lotto and Lotto games in one of the most challenging years in recent history.
This is the 21st winner of the mega jackpot game, the first of its kind with a starting jackpot of over $200 million with players from Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua and St Maarten standing an equal chance at the large jackpot.
The Jamaican winner will have 90 days to present their winning ticket to claim their prize and start the New Year as a super millionaire.
