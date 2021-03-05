Jamaicans hunt JUCO indoor track honours
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ten regional champions will lead the Jamaican charge at the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) national championships that starts today at Pittsburg State University's Robert W Plaster Center in Concordia, Kansas.
The Jamaicans, led by Iowa Western's Nickesha Pryce, a triple gold medallist at the NJCAA Region XI and Barton County College's double gold medallist Annia Ashley at the Region VI championships will be hunting titles and honours for their respective schools.
Among the other regional champions will be Iowa Western teammates Dyandra Gray, Alliyah McNeil and Shannia Parkinson, Michael Buchanan; Courtney Lawrence, Daniel Cope and Andrew Betton of Cloud County as well as Tyrese Reid and Kayan Green of Barton County.
Jamaicans are leading in eight of the individual events with Pryce the former Vere Technical athlete leading in the women's 200m and 400m events; former Edwin Allen runner Kayan Green leads in the 800m and former St Elizabeth Technical jumper Alliyah McNeil leads the high jump ahead of Ashley.
Reid, who attended Spot Valley High leads the men's 800m, former Buff Bay High standout Romaine Beckford of South Plains is the high jumper leader, former Petersfield High thrower Courtney Lawrence is the shot put leader, while former Calabar High athlete Betton leads the indoor heptathlon.
Paul A Reid
