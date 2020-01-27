Jamaicans in China starting to panic
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Some Jamaicans at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China are now starting to panic as the death toll rises, food shortages worsen, and they can see no end in sight to their nightmare.
“People are panicking. Every day we are waking up to more bad news; one day it was 15 dead then it was 24 dead now it's 81 dead,” said Norville Belvett from his dorm room in Wuhan.
“More cities getting shut down, they are not encouraging evacuation because we have not yet been in 14 days quarantine,” he said.
He was far less optimistic than when the Jamaica Observer first spoke with him last Friday.
