Jamaicans in Wuhan area in good health – Johnson Smith
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith is assuring the public that all 18 Jamaicans in the Wuhan area of China are reportedly in good health.
Johnson Smith says the ministry has confirmed that 18 Jamaicans – including students and teachers – are at the epicentre of the current coronavirus outbreak.
“The 18 Jamaicans confirmed in Wuhan City are in good health and reasonable spirits,” Johnson Smith said.
According to the minister, the Jamaicans have remained in contact with the Jamaican embassy in Beijing through a WhatsApp group.
She said the ministry is closely monitoring the official information from the World Health Organization and Chinese officials on the virus.
Johnson Smith also announced that the ministry will be providing a number so that people can make contact with relatives or associates in China, determine their situations, and inform the ministry of any new circumstances.
