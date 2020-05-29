Jamaicans pay tribute to 'humble', 'compassionate' Shahine Robinson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The death of Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, has sent shockwaves across the nation, with many Jamaicans taking to social media to express their condolences.

The veteran politician lost her battle to lung cancer after being in and out of hospital since 2018. She was 66 years old.

Robinson was also the member of parliament for St Ann North Eastern.

Below are some comments on her death taken from Twitter.

Portia Simpson Miller, former Prime Minister: I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable @ShahineRobinson. My sincere condolences to her family, friends, staff and to her JLP family. May her soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon her.

Delroy Williams, Mayor of Kingston: Saddened by the news of the passing of MP Shahine Robinson. My thoughts and prayers are with Shahine's family and constituents at this time. #SleepSweetShahine

Floyd Green, State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries: Jah know... Aunty Shai, one of the purest souls I have come across on this political journey. She was an amazing person, an extraordinary political force and someone who genuinely cared for us as new aspirants. She offered to help at any chance, she protected us and loved us.

Cliff Hughes, Nationwide Radio show host: One of my favourite politicians. Genuine in her passion to serve people. I've watched her enter and now depart the political vineyard. Well done Shahine. The pain is no more. Rest in peace.

Anthony Hylton, MP for St Andrew Western: Sending my condolences to the family of Minister Shahine Robinson. We have unfortunately lost our colleague. She has made a tremendous contribution to Jamaica and I will continue to remember her for all that she has done. May your memories and legacy live on.

Dennis Meadows, former Government Senator: You were a quiet giant and fighter for your people. Rest in peace my friend #ShahineRobinson.

Delano Seiveright, senior strategist in the Ministry of Tourism: Phenomenal, humble lady had a huge and positive impact. Many stories, many lessons....From university days she guided many in the political process and always drilled into us the importance of putting the people first at all times. RIP Aunty Shahine...@ShahineRobinson #shahinerobinson

Dennis Brooks, senior communications strategist, Jamaica Constabulary Force: Two of the most genuine, caring, compassionate and hardworking women I've ever met passed away today. RIP Sister Angella. RIP @ShahineRobinson #AdAstraPerAspera #ForeverImmaculate.

Steve Edwards, civil engineer and educator: Totally heartbroken right now. Condolences to the family of MP Shahine Robinson. Rest well our champion.

Dionnie Wynter, immigration attorney: Rest well MP Shahine Robinson. You will be missed. You are from our neck of the woods and you lead with charm and grace. NE Saint Ann thank you for your public service.