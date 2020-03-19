Jamaicans should brace for more COVID-19 cases – PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has advised Jamaicans to expect a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the outbreak is expected to follow the same epidemic profile of other impacted countries.
“There may be even instances of rapid increase,” he stated, pointing out, however, that the Jamaican government is taking all steps to contain the virus.
As with China and other territories, he said there will be an upswing, and a peak, and then persons will begin to recover rapidly, after which the virus is expected to die off.
He said while the numbers may not be as drastic as it was for China, the profile of the epidemic is the same.
“What we will do is flatten the curve – reduce the peak. China provides us with the best picture of the anatomy of the outbreak and what to expect,” he remarked.
Holness said there could be exponential increase in daily confirmed new infections, pointing to China's rapid growth peak and decline within the span of about six weeks.
Up to March 17 there were 4,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Americas. Of that figure, 2,234 were new (within a 24-hour period).
Alphea Saunders
