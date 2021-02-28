Jamaica's Ambassador to the US to launch monthly online Diaspora chat series
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, is to launch a monthly town hall-style discussion with members of the Jamaican Diaspora, aimed at updating Jamaicans on various matters of interest to them as well as getting feedback in relation to matters of concern.
According to an Embassy report, the monthly online programme, entitled 'Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks' will be launched on March 4.
The Ambassador will be joined from time to time by various guests including key USA and Jamaican government agency leaders, and Diaspora leaders. The conversations will bring the audience up to date with current developments as well as offer the opportunity for their concerns to be heard and addressed, Marks noted.
Marks noted that in light of the continuing health crisis gripping the nation as well as uncertainty surrounding immigration and other matters of interest, Jamaicans overseas are seeking credible information from the Jamaican Embassy.
She said that between April through July of last year when there was a high level of uncertainty for people impacted by the closure of the Jamaican borders, this type of outreach had proven very effective for providing information to persons who were most in need. Similarly, this initiative was created to respond to current concerns in an effective and impactful manner.
“This is an opportunity for Jamaicans to connect and speak candidly about issues that are of concern or interest to them, so I am looking forward our conversations. I am encouraging full participation from anyone who can join,” Marks was quoted as saying.
Along with the monthly 'Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks,” chat series, the Jamaica Connect website: http://www.jamaicaconnect.org will also be launched, which will provide real-time important information including items of news beneficial to the Diaspora, the Embassy said.
The chat series will kick off on Thursday, March 4 at 7:00pm EST with Marks giving an update on matters pertaining to the State of Affairs in Jamaica, Travel to and from Jamaica, COVID-19 Vaccinations, and updates on bilateral relations with the new Biden Administration, the Embassy report added.
