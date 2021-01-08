Jamaica's COVID-19 deaths now at 307

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 69-year-old man from St Elizabeth has become Jamaica's latest COVID-19 fatality bringing the country's death toll to 307.

The country also recorded 43 new cases of the virus pushing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 13,411.

Of the 43 newly reported cases there were 20 males and 23 females with ages ranging from nine to 90 years.

Eleven of the cases were recorded in Manchester, six each in St Catherine, St Ann and Kingston and St Andrew while five were recorded in St Mary. Two cases were recorded in Trelawny while Hanover, St James, St Elizabeth and St Thomas each recorded one case.

The country also recorded 70 new recoveries bringing the number to 11,323.