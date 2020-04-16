Jamaica's COVID-19 tally jumps to 143 with 18 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has confirmed an additional 18 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

This now puts the country's tally at 143.

The ages of the newly infected individuals range from four years old to 56.

Tufton said three of the cases are contacts of a confirmed case. The other 15 are under investigation.

Only five of the new cases are male.