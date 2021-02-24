Jamaica's COVID tally passes 22,000, death toll at 406
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 193 new cases of COVID-19 and one new patient death pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,019 and the confirmed COVID death toll to 406.
There are now 8,292 active cases of the virus in the country.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is a 55-year-old male from St James. The ministry also reported two more deaths as coincidental.
Meanwhile, of the newly reported cases there were 93 males and 97 females with ages ranging from 19 days to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (42), St Catherine (36), St Ann (28), St James (25), Portland (22), Westmoreland (10), Hanover (10), Trelawny (eight), Manchester (four), St Thomas (three), St Elizabeth (two), St Mary (two), and Clarendon (one).
The country also recorded 61 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 13,107.
