Jamaica's Dr David Walcott appointed to World Economic Forum's Global Future Council
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican businessman Dr David Walcott has been appointed to the Global Future Council (GFC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
His appointment which took effect on October 1, represents the second time the WEF has appointed Dr Walcott to a global network of thought leaders.
Walcott, who is the founder and managing partner of global health innovation company NovaMed, is currently Co-chair of the COVID Steering Committee of the WEF's Global Shapers Community.
As a member of the GFC, Walcott will be tasked with promoting innovative thinking which is expected to shape a sustainable and inclusive future.
The Council convenes knowledgeable expertise from academia, government, business and civil society. It is an invitation-only community, and members are nominated for a one-year period.
“As a Jamaican-born Medical Doctor (MD PhD MSc) and entrepreneur with over five-years experience as a founder, operator and consultant to several businesses in the Caribbean, Dr Walcott is committed to attracting world-class healthcare resources into the Caribbean,” a statement from NovaMed read.
“With that experience and background under his belt, the Jamaican businessman and Rhodes Scholar intends to pioneer and champion problem-solving around global issues concerning healthy ageing and longevity,” it continued.
“It is a pleasure to contribute to the body of knowledge and force of action surrounding healthy ageing. COVID-19 has reminded us that health is a global priority, and the decisions we make today will affect both the life in our years and the years in our lives,” Walcott said.
“I hope to bring a critical voice to the WEF Global Future Councils and build on the voices from the many distinguished heads in the room to promote a more holistic approach to healthcare that considers our longevity,” he added.
