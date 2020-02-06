Jamaica's first artisan village takes shape
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Ministry of Tourism says Jamaica’s first artisan village, which is being constructed at the Hampden Wharf in Falmouth, is taking shape.
According to the ministry, the next phase of development will be deciding on a theme for the attraction.
“The artisan village will be a one stop shop for authentic Jamaican food, music, heritage and craft. It was designed to showcase the best of the island, while enhancing interaction between visitors and locals,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the artisan village, which is financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, forms part of the wider Hampden Wharf Development project.
The ministry said this will be the first in a series of artisan villages to be developed in resort areas across the island.
The Hampden Wharf Development project is a collaborative effort between the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation, and is being implemented to transform the town of Falmouth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy