Jamaica's first artisan village takes shape

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Ministry of Tourism says Jamaica’s first artisan village, which is being constructed at the Hampden Wharf in Falmouth, is taking shape.

According to the ministry, the next phase of development will be deciding on a theme for the attraction.

“The artisan village will be a one stop shop for authentic Jamaican food, music, heritage and craft. It was designed to showcase the best of the island, while enhancing interaction between visitors and locals,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the artisan village, which is financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, forms part of the wider Hampden Wharf Development project.

The ministry said this will be the first in a series of artisan villages to be developed in resort areas across the island.

The Hampden Wharf Development project is a collaborative effort between the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation, and is being implemented to transform the town of Falmouth.