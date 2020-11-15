Jamaica's honorary consul in Scotland to chair slavery review group
LONDON, United Kingdom — The City of Edinburgh Council has appointed Jamaica's Honorary Consul to Scotland, Sir Godfrey 'Geoff' Henry Oliver Palmer, OBE, as independent chair to lead the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group.
The group will review the appropriateness of certain historical structures throughout the city, such as statues and street names, which commemorate the lives of individuals with close links to slavery.
Sir Geoff has been a leading campaigner for the recognition of black history in the general discourse on British History, and in particular Scotland's links to Britain's colonial past.
In welcoming Sir Geoff's appointment, Jamaica's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Seth George Ramocan, said “we are elated at this announcement which is most deserving”.
“We are certain that with his expertise and decades of experience, Sir Geoff's chairmanship will bring a meaningful outcome for the Review Group,” he added.
Sir Godfrey Palmer is a distinguished Jamaican-born scientist and was appointed Jamaica's first Honorary Consul in Scotland in 2018.
He is also a 2020 recipient of the Jamaican national honour, the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy