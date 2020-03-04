Jamaica's int'l airports respond to coronavirus crisis

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) says that in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has, in partnership with the management of the island's airports, taken a number of preventative measures to protect passengers and workers.

According to the AAJ, the island's three international gateways - Norman Manley International Airport, Sangster International Airport and the Ian Fleming International Airport - are working closely with the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW) to alleviate any spread of the virus.

“The safety and security of all passengers, airport workers and users are always of paramount importance to the airport operators,” the AAJ said in a statement today.

The organisation said that in addition to the travel restrictions placed on some countries by the Government, it has implemented the following measures at the country's international airports:

· Passengers are screened on arrival by heat sensing scanner for high body temperature prior to entering the immigration hall.

· Increased stock levels of personal sanitising items and personal protective equipment (PPE);

· Quarantine Stations (located in the incoming immigration hall) which facilitates a constant presence of public health nurses. As per the Aerodrome Emergency Response Plan (AERP) regarding communicable diseases, passengers that meet criteria number one (signs or symptoms) or criteria number 2 (travel history) will be quarantined and transported to an off-site Ministry of Health facility by the Public Health Nurse/MoHW and given requisite provisions;

· Bolstering of the Airport Emergency Response outfit with fire fighters that are also certified emergency medical technicians; and

· Joint inspection of the designated isolation surveillance areas of the airports with the Port Health team to ensure readiness;

Additionally, a number of communication and sensitisation initiatives are being undertaken including:

· Sensitisation sessions, facilitated by the Director of International Health Regulations (IHR) with front line employees, first responders, Passport Immigration & Citizenship Agency (PICA), Customs, Jamaica Hotel & Tourism Association (JHTA) and other key airport stakeholders;

· Dissemination /re-communication and reinforcement of international procedures in responding to communicable diseases;

The AAJ said it also remains committed to providing relevant information to all stakeholders. These will include:

· The placement of special features on the new COVID-19 in monthly airport newsletters (distributed to entire airport community);

· Dissemination of Airport Operations/Human Resources Bulletins on COVID-19 prevention and to encourage necessary behaviour change in employees and stakeholders;

· Banners with general information on COVID-19 for strategic placement throughout the main terminals of the international airports; and

· Links for online information regarding the COVID-19, including measures that travellers may take to protect themselves are posted on all corporate social media platforms.

The AAJ said it has been kept abreast of relevant information from the MoHW, as well as information from the World Health Organisation through the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the Airports Council International, and the International Air Transport Association on existing guidance measures aimed at mitigating the spread of communicable diseases across borders and in particular, updated information on reducing the spread of the COVID-19.

The AAJ added that the country's airports will “continue to be vigilant and unrelenting in the effort to mitigate the spread of communicable diseases across borders.”