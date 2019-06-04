James Bond UK movie set rocked by blast
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — An explosion at Britain's Pinewood Studios on Tuesday rocked the set of the next James Bond film, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury.
The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.
One member of staff was crushed by debris falling down on him as he stood outside the studios, west of London, the tabloid said.
The official James Bond account on Twitter said: "During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.
"There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury."
The Sun quoted a source as saying: "It was utter chaos.
"There were three huge explosions and its blown part of the Bond stage roof off. A fireball was supposed to go through the set. That was the stunt but something has gone horribly wrong.
"The place is now on total lockdown."
The film has been besieged by problems.
Bond actor Daniel Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.
Craig — who will play the legendary British super spy for the fifth time in the as-yet untitled film — sustained the injury during filming in Jamaica.
Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the long-awaited movie that is set to see Craig bow out after eight years as 007.
The 25th edition of one of the world's most enduring franchises will also see the return of Ralph Fiennes as Bond's boss and French actress Lea Seydoux.
The production has been repeatedly delayed over script disputes.
The delays were prompted in part by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's replacement by Cary Fukunaga in September.
The film is now due to open in cinemas in the United States, Britain and France on April 8, 2020.
