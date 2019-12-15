Jamille Matt rescues point for Newport with late header

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Jamaican striker Jamille Matt salvaged a point for Newport County with a stoppage-time header in a 1-1 draw against struggling Stevenage in the English League Two on Saturday.

It was just the third goal of the season for 30-year-old Matt, who netted 20 times in his first season at the club last term when they narrowly missed promotion. Newport currently lie in 12th place.

Playing at Rodney Parade in South Wales, a depleted Newport side were staring down the barrel of a fifth successive league defeat after a 12th-minute mistake from midfielder Josh Sheehan, who was caught on the ball 25 yards from goal and robbed by Emmanuel Sonupe.

The winger then drove forward to stroke the ball past goalkeeper Nick Townsend for his first goal of the season. But Matt's late intervention provided some relief for manager Michael Flynn's men as they enter the hectic Christmas schedule.

Just as most home fans had given up hope, George Nurse whipped in a ball from the left and Matt climbed high to head in from close range against his former club.

Ahead of the game, Matt admitted he had been disappointed by his form this season.

“I've not been happy with my season so far, especially with the standards I set last year. I beat myself up a lot when I don't play well and I'm working hard to change things. There is definitely room for improvement.”