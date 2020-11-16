Janga Gully Bridge in Portland closed with immediate effect
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the Janga Gully Bridge, along the Boundbrook to Janga Gully control section in Portland, has been closed with immediate effect.
According to the NWA, the closure is a result of a hole in the deck of the bridge which makes it dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians.
The agency explained that road along which the bridge is located is not a through road, but it serves several communities in the area.
The bridge, it said, which is approximately three-and-a-half metres wide, now only has a two-metre section that is not affected by the failure.
It therefore advised motorists not to attempt to use the bridge under any circumstance, and urged pedestrians to exercise caution while using the structure until the its technical team can properly assess its condition and provide further updates.
