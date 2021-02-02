January 2021 murders on par with previous years, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says the murders committed over the month of January does not indicate a spike in homicides, year over year.

The minister said the trend remains fairly flat when we compare the January 1 to 31, 2021 (131 murders) to January 1 to 31, 2020 (120 murders). In January 2019 there were 149 murders.

“These statistics for January 2021 are deeply concerning, but they do not indicate a spike,” Dr Chang said.

The minister was speaking in today's sitting of the House of Representatives, during which he extended condolences to the loved ones of Andrea Lowe-Garwood who was murdered during a church service on Sunday.

Four people, including the suspected shooter, have been arrested since that incident.

“I wish to publicly express my heartfelt condolences to the loved-ones of Mrs Lowe-Garwood for their loss, and in particular, her church family at the Agape Christian Fellowship church. May your faith in God give you solace during this difficult time,” Dr Chang said.

“This barbaric shooting on Sunday unfortunately reflects and increasing number of homicides perpetrated by killers who are hired by family members,” he added.

He noted, however, that the 2019 report of the Jamaica National Crime Victimization Survey indicated that 70.1 per cent of people (on average) felt safe walking alone in their community at night, and approximately 90 per cent felt safe in their homes.

The minister added that since 2018, the country has been on a fairly stable path.

However, he said in the face of January's crime statistics, the government is even more driven to pursue Plan Secure Jamaica.

“Plan secure Jamaica is the most coordinated, inclusive and enduring security programme that has ever been introduced in Jamaica. It is geared towards creating a safe, secure, cohesive and just society, thereby setting a key condition for increased and sustained growth and prosperity,” Dr Chang told the House.

He noted that in furtherance of this goal, the efforts are centred around 10 strategic focal areas, and supported by six strategic objectives which he said the government has delivered on.

These include:

Strengthening the national security architecture;

Strengthening the criminal justice system;

Enhancing youth and community development;

Protecting and securing borders, maritime space, and key sectors of the economy;

Strengthening national integrity systems; and

Increasing and sustaining public support for law enforcement and public order.

The minister said the projected cost for implementing the Plan Secure Jamaica is $176 billion or US$1.2 billion over the first seven years starting FY 2016/2017 to FY 2022/2023.