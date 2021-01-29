Japan PM says Olympics will unite world in hope
TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Friday to hold the Olympics as a symbol of unity and hope, despite growing doubts over the virus-postponed event's fate.
"Japan will hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer," Suga said at the annual World Economic Forum, held online as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide.
"I'm determined to realise the Games that will bring hope and courage to the world, as proof of mankind's victory over the virus and as a symbol of global unity."
His strident tone echoed that of Tokyo Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee, both of whom insisted this week that the Games will go ahead safely.
But with many countries still paralysed by COVID-19 and large parts of Japan — including Tokyo — under a state of emergency, concern is growing over pushing ahead with the huge international event, due to start on July 23.
Tokyo's first Olympic test event of 2021, an artistic swimming competition scheduled for March, was postponed on Thursday for two months because of travel restrictions.
In December, Tokyo 2020 chiefs unveiled a 53-page anti-virus rulebook that they say will allow the Games to be held safely even without a vaccine.
But public support in Japan for holding the Games this year is low.
A poll conducted last weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper showed only 11 per cent of the 1,647 respondents said the Olympics should go ahead this summer.
In the survey, 51 per cent supported postponement and 35 per cent said it should be cancelled.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy