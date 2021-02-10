Japan has 121 deaths in a day — a pandemic high
TOKYO, Japan — Japan is reporting its worst one-day death toll for the pandemic — 121 people who died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
The number reported by Japan's Health Ministry raised the country's pandemic death toll to 6,678.
Japan has not started coronavirus vaccinations. Shots for medical workers are set to begin this month.
The country also has never had a lockdown, but a government-backed state of emergency is now in place for Tokyo and other urban areas that urges people to stay home and restaurants to close at night.
Although coronavirus cases stayed relatively low in Japan last year compared to the United States and Europe, infections have been climbing recently. Demands are growing for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start in July.
