Ja's COVID-19 safety protocols well managed, says tourism ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Tourism is asserting that Jamaica's COVID-19 safety protocols are being well managed by the tourism industry.

The ministry was responding to the US State Department's Level 3 classification of a number of countries that advises people to reconsider travel.

“Most countries are at this level including Jamaica, the UK, Canada, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Trinidad, St Kitts” it said in a statement a short while ago.

The ministry highlighted that the US recently removed the Level 4 advisory for most countries, which essentially states “do not travel”.

It noted that level 4 is still in place for the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Belize, Mexico, Haiti, Peru among others, while Taiwan and Macau are at Level 1 (Exercise Normal Precautions), and New Zealand and Thailand are at Level 2 (Exercise Increased caution).

“Many American travellers do not take into consideration these advisories. Nevertheless, Jamaica's very strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including a strict Resilient Corridor for tourists are well regarded leading to us being recognised by the prestigious WorldTravel & Tourism Council (WTTC) with its 'Safe Travels' stamp,” the ministry stated.

It further noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has praised the management of the tourism resilient corridor, saying it has worked quite well, and commended tourism industry players for their compliance with established protocols.