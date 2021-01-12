Ja's COVID cases climb by 123 as two patients die

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

This brings the total number of cases to 13,760 and the country's death toll to 315.

A 69-year-old man from St Ann and a 43-year-old woman from St Thomas are the latest fatalities. Another death was also reported under investigation.

The ministry said the new cases consist of 72 males and 51 females with ages ranging from one month to 93 years.

The newly confirmed cases were recorded in St James (34), Kingston and St Andrew (21), St Ann (16), Westmoreland (13), St Catherine (12), Trelawny (nine), St Mary (six), Hanover (four), Clarendon (two), Portland (two), St Thomas (two), Manchester (one) and St Elizabeth (one).

The transmission of all of the new cases is under investigation.

The country also recorded 20 recoveries bringing the total to 11,526.

