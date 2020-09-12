Ja's Powell into final at FIA

KINGSTON, Jamaica - After highlighting himself in the junior category by clocking the fastest time in qualifying practice on Friday, Jamaica's Alex Powell strolled to a third-place finish in his heat to book a spot in Sunday's final of the FIA Karting European OK and Junior Championships in Wackersdorf, Germany.

Powell, who became the first driver from Jamaica or the Caribbean to claim pole position at a FIA championship, courtesy of his 48.381 seconds clocked in the second session on the opening day, was among the last batch of drivers to take the Prokart Raceland circuit in scorching conditions on day two earlier today.

The ultimate showdown for the FIA Academy Trophy at the three-day event is scheduled for 7:30 am (Jamaica time) Sunday.

Powell, 12, who is in his rookie season, is one of the youngest competitors at this level and has established himself as a worthy opponent, holding some strong cards in the battle for the European title.

With this being a dress rehearsal of sorts for the FIA World Championships in Portugal in November, Powell's fast clocking in qualifying is indicative of what he is capable of.

Driving in the last event in the junior category today, Powell made full use of pole position in the nine-lap race, where 25 drivers from Groups A and D locked horns.

The KR Motorsport representative quickly extended his lead from the start for the first lap but was overtaken by eventual winner Maxim Rehm of Germany on the third lap and later slipped into third position where he remained for the rest of the race. Martinius Stenshome of Norway was second.

Though he was the fastest of everybody in qualifying, Powell also experienced a bit of misfortune along the way which saw him failing to finish a few other races. He currently sits joint fifth in the overall standings on 29 points.