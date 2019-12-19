J'can-owned company takes over top Central American business solutions firm

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Musson Jamaica Limited affiliate, Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS), has reached an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Hightech Corporation (HTC), an El Salvador based company, for an undisclosed amount.

HTC is acknowledged as the leader in Central America in terms of helping businesses optimise their IT infrastructure to reduce complexity, increase agility and improve business performance. It is also one of the few authorised Oracle and Redhat learning centres in the region and services a global clientele.

The acquisition will strengthen PBS's Advanced Services and Solutions Division, by adding more than 100 professionals who advise clients on enterprise architecture, systems performance management and best practices in supporting mission critical platforms for enterprises.

Mauricio Naranjo, recently appointed vice president of Advanced Services and Solutions at PBS will have responsibility for HTC at the Group level.

“We´re delighted with this transaction as it will allow us to accelerate our growth, regional presence, and ability to expand our research and development capabilities to help our clients drive agility and new capabilities into their businesses,” said David Morales, General Manager/Partner of HTC.

PBS's ultimate parent company, Musson (Jamaica) Limited (Musson), which built it from the remains of the Xerox Corporation Jamaica and founded as a division of Musson in 2001.

Jamaican, Paul B Scott is Chairman and CEO of the Musson Group which is headquartered in Jamaica but operates throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region. Scott is also Chairman of Seprod Limited and Development Bank of Jamaica.

PBS operates in Central America and the Caribbean and is listed on the Barbados and Jamaica stock exchanges under the ticker PBS.

Balford Henry