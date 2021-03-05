J'can YouTuber killed outside St Andrew home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican YouTuber Nicola Campbell was shot dead outside her home on Little Kew Road, St Andrew on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 36-year-old was returning home from the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) where she worked as a registration clerk, when a gunman approached and opened fire, hitting her several times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

The mother of three regularly shared videos of herself and her children on her YouTube channel, Nicola Campbell's Journey.

The comments section of her channel were flooded with shock and condolences following news of her death.

The police have yet to establish a motive for the killing.