J'can ex-con, other C'bean nationals arrested in US 'public safety operation'

NEWARK, United States (CMC) — A Jamaican is among several people detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a five-day “public safety operation”.

ICE said members of its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) had arrested 60 people including nationals from Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Brazil, China, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Peru and Ukraine.

ICE said the 38-year-old Jamaican national, whose name was not disclosed, had been convicted of child abuse and domestic violence assault.

ICE said the operation focused on individuals illegally present in the US that had been convicted of serious criminal activity, to include sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Of those arrested, ICE said 80 per cent were convicted criminals, more than 20 had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed from the United States and returned illegally.

“The success of this operation is a direct result of the full commitment of the dedicated men and women of ICE.” said John Tsoukaris, field office director for ERO Newark, New Jersey.

“We will continue to devote the full efforts of our agency to protecting citizens and enforcing federal immigration law despite challenges being pursued by politically motivated individuals,” he added.

ICE said those who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country.