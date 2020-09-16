J'can film awarded best documentary short at ttff

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's 'Unbroken', directed by Gabrielle Blackwood and based on the true-life story of Jamaican amputee, Laron Williamson, copped the prize for Best Documentary Film, Short at Monday night's trinidad+tobago film festival.

The festival, streamed live on Facebook, announced 10 winning films in two award categories - jury prizes and special awards.

Best Documentary Film, Medium Length was awarded to 'Don't Call It Ghetto', directed by Trinidad & Tobago's Miquel Galofré. The film, which tells the story of a single, divorced, mother-of-three who faces the challenge of raising a teenage son in an area known for crime, while working hard to build trust in her role as a police officer, also won the coveted Best Trinidad & Tobago Film award.

Brazil's 'Servidao' (Servitude), which looks at contemporary slave labour in the Brazilian Amazon, took the prize for Best Documentary Film, Feature Length.

In the narrative film category, Best Narrative Film, Feature Length went to 'Malpaso'. Directed by Dominican Republic's Héctor M Valdez, the film tells the story of twin brothers growing up near the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Best Narrative Film, Medium Length went to Canada's 'Zeen?' with 'Get Free!', directed by Trinidad's Akkel Charles receiving honourable mention.

Best Narrative Film, Short went to Guadeloupe's 'Mortenol', which also took the prize for Best Film As Selected By A Youth Jury. Directed by Guadeloupe's Julien Silloray, the film tells the story of an 11-year old who wants to avenge the killing of his older brother by an enemy gang.

Best New Media Work went to Centella (Firefly) by Claudia Claremi from Cuba.

The prize for Best Student Film was awarded to La Pieza de Casseus (The Raging Dance of Casseus), directed by Camilo Mejía and telling the story of a young Haitian man whose dream is to become a dancer. Honourable mention in that category went to 'Carmencita', which was directed by Nayibe Tavares-Abel. Both films were from the Dominican Republic.