J'can gov't committed to stronger partnership with Diaspora — NY Deputy Consul General

WASHINGTON DC, United States — Jamaica's Deputy Consul General to New York, Lisa Bryan-Smart, has reiterated the Government's commitment to expanding and strengthening partnerships with Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

In delivering her welcome message at the Service of Thanksgiving to mark Jamaica's 57 years of independence held at the Bethany Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, August 4, Bryan-Smart said the Government was looking to strengthen the relationship with the Diaspora in the areas of human potential, social capital and investment in Jamaica, “to build on our existing human and natural resources.”

The Deputy Consul General acknowledged the substantial support of the Jamaican Diaspora, pointing to the significant financial contribution that the Diaspora continue to make to family members and friends in the homeland. She added that remittance contributions to Jamaica's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to $J3.24 billion in 2018 from $J2.33 billion in 2017.

She said it is also important to recognize the substantial support of the Diaspora and its impact on Jamaica, be it through human, cultural, social or capital investment in Jamaica, and this has served to build on Jamaica's human capacity.

Bryan-Smart told the large audience of Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica that after 57 years as an independent nation, Jamaicans from all over the world continue to celebrate this occasion. “It is a time for us as Jamaicans to reflect on our strength and count our blessing and fortune while thinking about new strategies to overcome the challenges and setbacks and build on our powerful brand, called Jamaica.”

She added that this year's theme, “One Nation, One People,” demonstrates our distinct national identity and embraces the diversity of our rich cultural heritage. She pointed out that as young nation, Jamaica faces social and economic challenges that could derail the accomplishments gained, but with strong leadership, both public and private at the community level, she feels confident that Jamaica will continue to be successful in its pursuit of developed country status.