J'can gov't signs three MoUs with Kenya

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya together on Monday (August 5) signed agreements to facilitate closer bi-lateral relations, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is reporting.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness has welcomed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Jamaica and Kenya in the areas of Sports, Culture, and Heritage, Political Consultation and Tourism, the OPM said.



“Our two Governments also welcomed the signing of three MoUs, namely, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Sport, Culture and Heritage, the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism. We are equally confident that with the signing of these MOUs the relations between our two countries will be strengthened and advanced,” Holness said.



The prime minister made the announcements during a joint press conference with President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta after the signing of the MoUs at the OPM.



Holness stated that he and President Kenyatta agreed that improving trade in goods and services, increasing investments and facilitating the movement of people, was focal during their bilateral discussions.



President Kenyatta was in Jamaica for a three-day state visit from the 5th to 7th August, as a special guest for Jamaica's 57th Independence Anniversary Celebrations.



The Kenyan president and his delegation left the island this morning.