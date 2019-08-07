J'can gov't signs three MoUs with Kenya
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya together on Monday (August 5) signed agreements to facilitate closer bi-lateral relations, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is reporting.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has welcomed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Jamaica and Kenya in the areas of Sports, Culture, and Heritage, Political Consultation and Tourism, the OPM said.
“Our two Governments also welcomed the signing of three MoUs, namely, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Sport, Culture and Heritage, the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism. We are equally confident that with the signing of these MOUs the relations between our two countries will be strengthened and advanced,” Holness said.
The prime minister made the announcements during a joint press conference with President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta after the signing of the MoUs at the OPM.
Holness stated that he and President Kenyatta agreed that improving trade in goods and services, increasing investments and facilitating the movement of people, was focal during their bilateral discussions.
President Kenyatta was in Jamaica for a three-day state visit from the 5th to 7th August, as a special guest for Jamaica's 57th Independence Anniversary Celebrations.
The Kenyan president and his delegation left the island this morning.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy