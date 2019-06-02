J'can legislator in US pays tribute to Seaga

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — A Jamaican-born legislator here has joined nationals at home and in the Diaspora and others throughout the world in paying tribute to former Jamaica Prime Minster Edward Seaga, who died in a Miami hospital on Tuesday.

Seaga, Jamaica's fifth prime minister, was ailing with cancer. He died on his 89th birthday.

“It is with great sadness that I join Jamaicans both in Jamaica and across the globe in the Diaspora in mourning the death of the Honorable Edward Seaga, the fifth prime minister of our beloved nation,” New York State Assemblyman Nick Perry, the Jamaican-born representative for the 58thAssembly District in Brooklyn, New York, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) on Saturday.

“I express my sincere and deepest condolences to his wife, Carla, his four children and grandchildren.

“Mr Seaga was a consummate public official, dedicated to the people he represented,” added Perry, stating that Seaga “fiercely” advocated for his constituents for “the four decades plus he held political office.”

“Upon his election to prime minister in 1980, Mr Seaga helped bring stability to not only Jamaica but (to) the entire Caribbean region, navigating Jamaica through the turbulent, unpredictable decade of the 1980's,” Perry continued.

“Upon his departure from the Prime Minister's Office in 1989, inflation and unemployment had both fallen across the island, and Jamaica was experiencing modest but steady economic growth.

“Perhaps, most importantly, was that Mr Seaga had unwittingly helped decrease the ideological differences of the two major parties by pushing for social changes that benefitted those in both the middle and poorer economic classes without any frightening shake up of the upper and rich classes of Jamaica,” the assemblyman noted. “Although, often mis-blamed for guns and violence in Jamaican politics, his willing participation in that iconic moment on stage with Bob Marley and Michael Manley opened the road to the end of inter-party violence that had become a much-welcomed new reality in Jamaica's political scene.”

Perry said he salutes Seaga for his “unwavering and historic service to all the people of Jamaica and for his tenure as prime minister.

“Mr Seaga has a legacy of successful and commendable service to our beloved nation that will stand as an unsurpassable challenge,” he said. “May his soul find a very special place of rest in heaven. Rest in peace, Eddie!”

Seaga's body is expected to arrive in Jamaica about 6:00 pm today. He will be accorded a State Funeral.