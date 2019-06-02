J'can man escapes from airport in Trinidad after being denied entry

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The police are probing an incident in which a Jamaican man, who was refused entry into the twin island republic, eluded immigration and airline security officials and left the Piarco International Airport on Saturday.

The Sunday Guardian newspaper reports that the man, in his early 20s, arrived here late Friday aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston.

It is reported that the man – whose name was not released – has pending drug-related matters in Jamaica and attempted to enter Trinidad previously on three occasions.

When he attempted to re-enter the country on Friday, he was stopped by immigration authorities and placed in an immigration detention holding room at the airport.

However, when immigration officers went to check on the man early Saturday, he could not be found.

The Guardian reports that officers later discovered that the man had removed a ceiling tile in the roof of the room and climbed inside the area.

The Airports Authority of T&T (AATT) in a statement late Saturday confirmed that the Jamaican had escaped from immigration and airline security officials and left the airport.

The authority advised that by law, people who were refused entry by the Immigration Division become the responsibility of the airline.

The AATT said that it was not in a position to discuss security measures being put in place to prevent a recurrence of this situation.