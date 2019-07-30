J'can nabbed with ganja at St Vincent airport, denied bail

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A Jamaican man has been remanded into custody after he appeared in the Serious Offences Court on Monday charged with possession of 30.85 pounds of marijuana with intent to supply.

Novian Mullings, 29, is alleged to have had the drugs in a suitcase while attempting to board a flight to Barbados at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) Sunday night, July 28.

Police have also charged him with possession of the drug for the purpose of drug trafficking and attempting to export the marijuana.

When he made his first appearance in court, Mullings said that he did not have legal representation and would like to have a lawyer.

He told the court that his relatives are unaware of his presence in Kingstown and would like to contact persons in both Jamaica and Barbados.

The matter was stood down and when it resumed, attorney Grant Connell rose amicus on Mullings' behalf.

Mullings then pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But the prosecutor Tameka McKenzie objected to bail, arguing that Mullings was a non-national with no significant ties to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

However, Connell argued that being a non-national is not sufficient ground upon which to object to bail.

He said the value of the drugs was EC$6,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) and that there is an affidavit stating that the value of marijuana is EC$200 per pound.

The lawyer argued that the value of the drug speaks to the seriousness of the offence. He said that the drug lab takes up to six months to test marijuana and asked that Mullings be granted EC$6,000 bail.

The Court said that EC$60,000 cash bail might be more appropriate, but Connell argued that only about five families in SVG might be able to meet such a bail condition.

In the end, bail was denied and Mullings was ordered to return to court on September 13.