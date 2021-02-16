J'can rescued after boat overturns, US Coast Guard suspends search for 6 others
FORT PIERCE, Florida (AP) — The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for six people who were reported as missing after their boat capsized off of Florida's Atlantic coast.
“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” Captain JoAnn Burdian, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement issued Sunday. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of those involved during this difficult time.”
The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican man who said six others were with him when their 18-foot (5.4-metre) vessel overturned Wednesday off Fort Pierce.
They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard. The agency did not say where the boat was headed.
Fort Pierce is north of West Palm Beach.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy