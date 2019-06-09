J'can to appear in court on illegally entering Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A Jamaican man who allegedly escaped immigration officials at the Piarco International Airport (PIA) on June 1, is due to appear in court this week after he was captured by police last Friday.

Police had been searching for O'Shane Bailey ever since he walked out of the airport on June 1. Bailey was denied entry to the island after arriving on May 31 to visit relatives and was due to have been returned to his country the following day.

Police said when he was captured on Friday; he was going about his business as normal, “like a tourist”.

One newspaper had reported last week that Bailey had indicated he was willing to surrender to police and denied he escaped but paid an official US$500 to leave.

Bailey told the Trinidad Guardian newspaper that he walks with a limp and could not run out of the airport and after paying to be released, he was supposed to pay another US$300 to get his passport which was seized by immigration.

“The door to that room needs a swipe pass and a PIN number for the door to open. They have so many cameras in there; all they need to do is check the footage and they will see him inside there talking to me. Obviously they are setting me up, they took my money and told the police I escaped,” Bailey, a sound engineer, told the Guardian newspaper.

Police said he will be charged with entering the country illegally and escaping lawful custody.